Former Tiger linebacker Jeremiah Trotter became the program's fifth player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft Saturday, selected 155th overall in round five by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trotter Jr., the son of former NFL Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr., was a Butkus Award finalist in 2023, also earning All-America honors for the second straight year.

A two-year starter for the Tigers, Trotter closed his Clemson career with 26 starts, 202 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 13 pass-breakups and four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

The Philadelphia (Pa.) native had one year of eligibility remaining but declared for the draft on November 28, as had been expected.

Trotter signed with Clemson out of St. Josephs in Philadelphia in 2021, billed as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. A Rivals100 member, Trotter was ranked 89th nationally overall regardless of position and fifth nationally among inside linebacker prospects. He was billed fourth overall regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.

As the 82nd draft pick of the Dabo Swinney era, Trotter follows former Tiger cornerback Nate Wiggins who was taken 30th in round one by the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night, former Tiger defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro who came off the board as the third pick of round two (35th overall) Friday evening, courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons, former Tiger back Will Shipley who was taken 127th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 27th selection in round four and former Tiger defensive end Xavier Thomas who was selected 138th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in round five.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney on Trotter's selection: “From the day he showed up to Clemson, he was a pro. It was just a matter of him going through the process of putting his three years in and getting better. Everything he’s always done, you would think he was already a pro. He’s wise beyond his years. He’s mature beyond his years. And he’s just an elite player beyond his years.

"He was born to play linebacker. He’s a very, very high football IQ player and one of those guys that will have a chance to impact his team early. He’s got great instincts and great football IQ, and he can run and he can play special teams. He is a guy that, day one, when he shows up as a rookie, the other pros will think, ‘This guy has been in the league a while,’ because that’s how he carries himself. He won’t be overwhelmed. He’s well-prepared to not just go make their team but really shine.”

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Wes Goodwin on Trotter's selection: “Jeremiah Trotter was born to play the linebacker position. He has the instincts, knowledge and athletic ability to be a tremendous pro. His drive, work ethic and determination will separate him from others and will also be great assets to his new organization and city. He was a pro from day one at Clemson and I can’t wait to see him dominate the next level.”

