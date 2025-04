BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

We just visited with Clayton (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil, who this week included Clemson in his lead group. We have much more intel to release on the Rivals250 member today, as Clemson assistant coach Nick Eason has put in a lot of work here behind the scenes.

Also, Tigerillustrated.com releases more info on departing cornerback Tavoy Feagin and guard Del Jones.

TUESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)