BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A bombshell development as Clemson has lost its quarterback for the class in Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick four-star Blake Hebert.

We have communicated with numerous well-placed sources over the last 24 hours on the Hebert development, the path forward for Clemson's staff at the quarterback position as well as the Tigers' recruiting class headliner - (RB) Gideon Davidson of Lynchburg, Va.

Here's the latest ...

TUESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***********************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!