The fairly seismic quarterback developments of the past two weeks made the mind drift back to the 2017 playoff when Clemson and Alabama were playing in the New Orleans semifinal.

About an hour before the game, I hopped on an elevator to go from the field up to the press box and was chatting up an Alabama writer.

"Tua is going to play tonight," he said.

Turned out Tua didn't play, but that didn't mean the information wasn't good.