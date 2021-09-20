Tyler Davis out 7-8 weeks, Lyn-J Dixon to enter transfer portal
CLEMSON | A high ankle sprain limited Tyler Davis for most of the 2020 season, and now Clemson's defensive line will be without arguably its most valuable player for much of 2021. Tigerillustrated.com reported on Davis' injury to subscribers earlier Monday.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
Dabo Swinney said tonight that Davis will miss 7-8 weeks with a torn bicep suffered against Georgia Tech. He's scheduled to have surgery tomorrow morning to reattach it.
ALSO SEE: Monday Insider | 5-Star Update | Monday Clemson Football Nuggets | See Tigerillustrated.com subscribers' reaction during and after Clemson's win over Ga. Tech | Clemson's verbal commitments
"Hopefully we'll get him back for the stretch run," Swinney said on his radio show.
Last year, Davis suffered the ankle sprain in the first game against Wake Forest and was never really the same thereafter. He missed five games in 2020 and wasn't the same player he was in 2019 during a stellar freshman season, and it was a major reason Clemson's defensive line wasn't as much of a force as anticipated.
Davis' current absence, combined with Bryan Bresee's existing shoulder injury that is requiring a large brace, will test the depth of an interior line that entered the season with little experience at backup after the departures of veterans Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Ruke Orhorhoro has been a real bright spot thus far, showing consistent disruption while playing 97 snaps in three games. With Davis sidelined with COVID for the opener against Georgia, Orhorhoro played 48 snaps against the Bulldogs and had three tackles with half a tackle for loss.
Orhorhoro had six tackles (two for loss) in 18 snaps last week against S.C. State and four tackles in 31 snaps against Georgia Tech. Orhorhoro played just 33 snaps in four games last season.
With Orhorhoro likely sliding into a starting role with Bresee, here's the 2021 snap breakdown for the other candidates at defensive tackle:
Tre Williams 58
Payton Page 14
Williams played 28 snaps against Georgia but just 11 against Georgia Tech while recording three tackles. He appeared banged up at one point, and we plan to ask about him tomorrow when Swinney visits with the media.
Capehart was not dressed out for the Georgia Tech game.
In addition, running back Lyn-J Dixon intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Dixon has just 10 carries through the Tigers' first three games.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Davis on Tuesday.
****************************************
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!