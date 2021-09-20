Tyler Davis out 7-8 weeks, Lyn-J Dixon to enter transfer portal

Clemson veteran Tyler Davis is a huge loss for a defense that has been stellar through the first three games of the season. (Tigerillustrated.com)

Davis' current absence, combined with Bryan Bresee's existing shoulder injury that is requiring a large brace, will test the depth of an interior line that entered the season with little experience at backup after the departures of veterans Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney. Ruke Orhorhoro has been a real bright spot thus far, showing consistent disruption while playing 97 snaps in three games. With Davis sidelined with COVID for the opener against Georgia, Orhorhoro played 48 snaps against the Bulldogs and had three tackles with half a tackle for loss.