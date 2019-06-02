Tigerillustrated.com

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound safety is billed by Rivals.com as a two-star prospect, ranked 17th overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

Joining his brother and father, Central - D.W. Daniel's Tyler Venables announced Sunday he has committed to Clemson.

Nevada became Venables' first offer in November of 2017. Clemson offered two weeks later.

Venables is of course the younger brother of Clemson red-shirt freshman linebacker Jake Venables and the son of Tiger defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The younger Venables becomes the 17th member of the Tigers' recruiting class, which entered the month of June ranked No. 1 nationally according to Rivals.com.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said he plans to take at least 19 prospects in the class of 2020.

The Dabo Swinney Camps begin this week.

