VIZZINA COMMITS TO CLEMSON
--------------------------------------
The momentum jolt for Clemson's recruiting has finally come.
Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina announced his commitment Tuesday afternoon to the Tigers. The Rivals100 member had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Vizzina (6-3, 205), ranked No. 54 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and more. Childhood favorite Alabama had maintained interest.
Clemson scored its initial commitment for the class last September in Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver Nathaniel "RayRay" Joseph. But the Tigers have sat on only one since.
But that changed after Vizzina closed the spring with a trip to Clemson's spring practice eight days ago, then an announced return for the Tigers' spring game Saturday.
Dabo Swinney and staff have been riding out pursuits of their top-of-the-line targets and got one in Vizzina, who continues their lineage of decorated quarterback acquisitions.
Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter took to the then-unheralded Vizzina during the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer as Vizzina threw in the same group with New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star Arch Manning and Long Beach (Calif.) Poly five-star Nico Iamaleava.
That manifested in Clemson uncharacteristically offering Vizzina in November amid their pursuit of Manning.
Tigerillustrated.com documented the impact the Tigers' offer had on Vizzina in the moment, while our published interview after Vizzina's return for the January elite junior day reinforced why Clemson has always shown to have a leg up in the chase.
Vizzina traveled to Ohio State last month to pick up an offer over a multi-night stay. He also paid visits to Ole Miss, UGA and Auburn.
Finally, he returned to Clemson to observe one of its practices for the first time -- the only box that remained to be checked in his due diligence. He was then back in town for last weekend's spring game.
The quarterback typically serves as a foundation for a recruiting class.
The Tigers have now laid the groundwork with another high-profile triggerman, and away they go.
Vizzina is the first domino, and a big one at that.
--------------------------------------
