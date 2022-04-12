VIZZINA COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer. Get unlimited FREE ACCESS to Tigerillustrated.com until August! It's our longest FREE TRIAL ever! PROMO CODE: CLEMSON30 Sign up HERE for unlimited, FREE ACCESS to Tigerillustrated.com! --------------------------------------

Clemson scored its initial commitment for the class last September in Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver Nathaniel "RayRay" Joseph. But the Tigers have sat on only one since. But that changed after Vizzina closed the spring with a trip to Clemson's spring practice eight days ago, then an announced return for the Tigers' spring game Saturday. Dabo Swinney and staff have been riding out pursuits of their top-of-the-line targets and got one in Vizzina, who continues their lineage of decorated quarterback acquisitions. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter took to the then-unheralded Vizzina during the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer as Vizzina threw in the same group with New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star Arch Manning and Long Beach (Calif.) Poly five-star Nico Iamaleava. FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics That manifested in Clemson uncharacteristically offering Vizzina in November amid their pursuit of Manning.

Top 60 recruit and new Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina holds nearly three-dozen offers.