Wagner's grand slam lifts Clemson over No. 9 Florida State 6-4

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 25-13 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 23-14 overall and 10-9 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Max Wagner’s grand slam in the eighth inning, his second home run of the game, lifted Clemson to a 6-4 victory over No. 9 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then Treyton Rank flared a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning to tie the score.

Florida State’s rundown play scored a run in the third inning, then Wagner tied the score in the fourth inning with a solo homer.

The Seminoles took advantage of two errors in the sixth inning to score the go-ahead run on Colton Vincent’s safety squeeze bunt, then they added another unearned run in the eighth inning on Vincent’s two-out double.

In the eighth inning, an error off the bat of Wright loaded the bases with one out. Then on an 0-2 pitch, Wagner laced a grand slam to left field, his second home run of the game and 15th of the season, to give Clemson the lead.

Benjamin Blackwell joined Wagner as the only other Tiger with multiple hits on the evening, adding two singles and a double.

Jackson Lindley (6-0) earned the win, while Ryan Ammons recorded his sixth save of the year. Tiger starter Mack Anglin allowed four hits and two earned runs in 4.2 innings of work. Jay Dill and P.J. Labriola joined Lindley and Ammons in relief.

Davis Hare (1-1) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

