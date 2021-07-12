WATCH: Cade Klubnik Elite 11 Pro Day

It's been a busy summer for Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik of Austin, Texas.

Klubnik, who may be under five-star consideration later this fall, is billed 28th nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, fourth nationally among pro-style quarterback prospects and seventh overall regardless of position in the state of Texas.

Monday evening Rivals.com released some additional footage of Klubnik from Pro Day at the Elite 11.