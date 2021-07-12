 TigerIllustrated - WATCH: Cade Klubnik Elite 11 Pro Day
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-12 19:12:59 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Cade Klubnik Elite 11 Pro Day

David Berry
Rivals.com - Tigerillustrated.com

It's been a busy summer for Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik of Austin, Texas.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Klubnik, who may be under five-star consideration later this fall, is billed 28th nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, fourth nationally among pro-style quarterback prospects and seventh overall regardless of position in the state of Texas.

ALSO SEE: Monday Insider | Yes or no to beer in Death Valley | Nation's No. 1 recruit weighs in on Clemson, upcoming visit | SUMMER UPDATE: Xavier Thomas | Clemson's verbal commitments

Monday evening Rivals.com released some additional footage of Klubnik from Pro Day at the Elite 11.


FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}