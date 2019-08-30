THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The following is a clip of an onsite interview Rivals.com regional analyst Chad Simmons conducted with new Clemson verbal commit Phil Mafah of Loganville, Ga.

Mafah, who pledged to the Tigers Thursday evening before kickoff, is rated four stars by Rivals.com and billed as the nation's No. 6 running back recruit.

Mafah is Clemson's first commitment of the 2021 recruiting class.

The Tigers' 2020 recruiting class remains ranked No. 1 in the nation by Rivals.com.