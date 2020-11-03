"Our guys have had a good week to this point. We're making the best of it. Today is a prep day as a staff. We got a good start Sunday night. Yesterday was sort of a Tuesday-type practice for us. We'll head up there sometime after lunch on Friday and go kick it off Saturday night."

"Defensively, they are as good as you will see. They're talented. Their backers are physical, fast and smart. Their secondary, a lot of speed and athleticism. But that's what you would expect when you see a team ranked No. 4. It's going to be an exciting matchup. I have never been to Notre Dame. Their tradition is unbelievable. It is such a historic program and brand. We're excited about competing against the best at their place.

-- "There is a small margin for error in this game. We will have to cut out some of the mistakes that we have had, especially giving up points to other teams. Notre Dame is ranked No. 4 for a reason. They are disciplined, well-coached and play hard. Their offensive line is huge. They have experience. Their QB has been there awhile. He is a great player, instinctive, savvy. Their tight ends are big, physical guys. They have a bunch of personnel groupings. They have some receivers really emerging. They are a complete team. They are built to run the football, too. It all starts with their guys up front.

-- On Uiagalelei's game management in his first start and against Notre Dame this weekend: "That is the key to quarterback play. There is a lot going on. This isn't 1990 all over again where you just make some decisions in the pass game. These are decisions that are happening post-snap all the time in 2020. It could be a run, a screen, a pass, it could be a QB-run. You're processing what is going on coverage-wise and have to know your progressions. He did an amazing job in his first start. He missed a few easy throws, but he was at 72-percent completion. And BC made it a throw-game. And I don't blame them. D.J. was tremendous. The one sack we gave up was not on him or the line. We ran a wrong route and he had to hold the ball. This will be a different animal for him this weekend. Notre Dame has elite talent. We have to play clean and with good, crisp execution."

-- Will you walk through your team in the stadium on Friday: "I'm excited about it. Tim Bourret has been talking about this game for two years. He can't wait. He'll be there for this one, definitely. We will go to the stadium on Friday. When we go to certain places we have not been, we usually go to the stadium to check it out. If we go to Syracuse, because it is a unique setting, we typically will stop off there. As far as Touchdown Jesus, I am excited to see it."

-- Do you anticipate getting some defensive guys back? And how has Trevor been in quarantine? "I could answer that better if we were practicing today. I won't know until tomorrow on a couple of those guys. Trevor is doing great. He's in our meetings. He is zooming in. He's just anxious to get out. He's back with us Thursday or Friday, he will travel but cannot play because of the cardiac protocol that is in place."

-- How will Trevor on the sideline help D.J? "He is a knowledgable guy. He has been there. He will bring a good presence to D.J. He has a great mind and great eyes. Jamie Skalski will be there as well. We'll have Coach Lawrence and Coach Skalski with us this week."

-- Thoughts on Ian Book: "I thought he was really good when we saw him at the Cotton Bowl. He is definitely better. He has a complete grasp of what he is doing. Confidence, the game within the game. He is savvy and knows when to run and extend plays. He's very confident in his arm. The game has slowed down for him just like it does for every young player. He has seen a lot. He won't be overwhelmed."

-- On Trenton Simpson and the 29 snaps he had on Saturday: "It's not a negative thing. He has been developing all along. He has had some good moments. His role was bigger this past week. He is a really talented, young player. There is a lot going on for him. There is a big knowledge gap and learning curve he is going through. It was a great experience for him to draw on as he moves forward this season."

-- When you first had an idea that you would land D.J. Uiagalelei in recruiting: "We don't waste a lot of time in recruiting. We will check on every great player but we don't practice recruiting. Brent was out there recruiting a linebacker. The coach there said something to Brent about this QB. He had like 70 offers at the time. We had not offered at that point. The coach told Brent that he really liked Clemson. He reached out to Brandon Streeter who looked at him. The coach told us again that D.J. loved Clemson. Streeter went out there and we started recruiting him. Once we started talking to him, we could tell quickly that he was very sincere from the get-go. He came in the summer to our camp. It was probably that summer that we first realized we had a real shot with him. He is a special talent. He told me pretty early that he felt like Clemson is where he belonged, but went through the process and wanted to make sure. I'm really glad we've got him."

-- How likely is it that you see Notre Dame again in Charlotte? "We're both top five teams. I would say it could be very likely. This will be a heck of a game. Whomever wins it, you don't get to punch your ticket. We don't have division play this year. No matter what happens in this game, if you win, you still have more games to play. If you get beat, it does not mean you're out. Both teams will fight, scratch and claw. We'll still have to get ready for the next opponent. Every single week is playoff football when it comes to trying to get to Charlotte. Our No. 1 goal is to win the league. Usually it is to win the division."

-- On Cornell Powell's continued progress: "It's good to see. He has worked his tail off. He has grown up. When he first got in here, I think he thought it would be easier. He has had a lot of work to do, refining some things technically. He's a fast kid. He just didn't always play fast. All of the guys who were in front of him are all playing on Sunday. He was awesome in camp. He had a sense of desperation to him. He knows this is his opportunity. He has learned how to use his skills. It's great to see him finish on some plays like he did this past week."

-- Can you talk about how you approached Trevor's situation: "I have known the details of the protocols for awhile. When you get out of the quarantine piece, there is more time for cardiac protocol. I have known that. As far as Trevor, I found out when the trainer called me. I didn't spend much time talking about it. Not a whole lot of discussion. My mindset was we needed to call Trevor to make sure he was OK and then let D.J. know. Then we talked with the doctors to see when his days (in quarantine) started. I don't know what is confusing about it. It's pretty cut and dry. You have 10 days and then you have a cardiac piece. They just tell me who can play. They told me on Friday that he would definitely be out for the Notre Dame game. They didn't think he would be able to get through the cardiac part in time."

-- You have kept things buttoned up injury-wise. Were you surprised to see it get out in the public last week (Trevor having covid-19)? "No. We know that would have been something that would have gotten out. Too many people chit chat and talk. I wasn't going to wait until Saturday morning. We put something out that night and moved on."