As you read yesterday, huge news for the national college football scene Tuesday with confirmation Clemson and Georgia will clash in the 2021 season opener in Charlotte.

So much at stake from the get-go for the playoff race and resume, plus both teams figure to be breaking in new quarterbacks. But more on that later today.

In terms of strictly recruiting ramifications, by scratching the Wyoming game from the schedule, Clemson sacrifices a home game for which it can attract prospects to campus. But that figures to be a small sacrifice; the desired names would come to more of a marquee match-up anyway, and there’s much more to be gained by potentially beating UGA on the big stage.