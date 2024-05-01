BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Highly-regarded Donovan Starr hails from the same high school that sent Clemson All-ACC tight end Jake Briningstool.

The Brentwood (Tenn.) cornerback, who ran a 4.37/40 last summer, was on Clemson's campus late last week and on Monday Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin traveled to Tennessee to hand-deliver an offer to Starr with his mother by his side.

Miami offered yesterday. Florida offered last week.

So what's next?

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on Starr's recruitment, his Clemson visit and more.

