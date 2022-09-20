CLEMSON -- At different points over the past year, Dacari Collins and E.J. Williams were major sources of optimism.

Entering the 2021 season, Tyler Grisham said he viewed Williams as an example he wanted other receivers to follow: physically and mentally tough, not afraid to make a catch through contact or play through pain.

Last November, Collins destroyed Wake Forest defenders on multiple occasions as a blocker and the team was shown repeated replays of those sequences the next week as the precise example of what type of mentality the coaches wanted from others.

Now Collins is no longer with the team, and Williams is coming off just 14 snaps in last week's win over Louisiana Tech.

Even before today's news that Collins is gone, it surely looked as if the staff had identified other receivers as the guys they're rolling with moving forward with the schedule becoming more rigorous. Collins had just 12 snaps against Louisiana Tech.