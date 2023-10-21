Head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to address Thomas' situation after the game, according to football communications director Ross Taylor .

The absence is not injury-related, according to our information.

Thomas, a senior who has started all six games this season, is expected to miss one game according to our sources.

Veteran Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is out for tonight's game at Miami, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Though Thomas and Justin Mascoll have been the starters at end all season, true freshman T.J. Parker has emerged to give the Tigers a starter-quality presence on the edge.

Parker has 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback pressures and 23 total tackles over 195 snaps.

In 237 snaps Thomas has three tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback pressures with 13 total tackles.

Mascoll has two tackles for loss, no sacks, three quarterback pressures and 19 total tackles over 181 snaps thus far.

Clemson is trying to improve to 5-2 after last week's open date. The Tigers have won back-to-back games over Wake Forest and Syracuse after a home loss to Florida State.

Miami has dropped back-to-back games after starting 4-0. Second-year coach Mario Cristobal is trying to avoid falling to 0-6 in home ACC games during his tenure with the Hurricanes.

A victory for Swinney would push him past Frank Howard for sole possession of Clemson's all-time head coaching wins record at 166 victories.

