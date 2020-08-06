FLASH SALE: Get an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com HERE for $1.00 !

CLEMSON -- Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas has had an eventful summer, but is quite limited as August Camp began on Thursday.

Thomas, who had Covid-19 earlier this summer, has now contracted strep throat, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday evening. As a result, coaches are holding the Florence native out.

"Xavier probably picked up 10-12 pounds during quarantine. That put him in a bad place mentally as well. He's nowhere near where he needs to be to be able to play football. The number one thing we want is for these guys to be healthy. Last thing we want is for X to be half of his potential."

Swinney said the plan currently is to redshirt Thomas, though the former 5-star recruit may play four games this fall.

"I'm really proud of X," said Swinney. "He has shown a lot of maturity and self awareness."

Thomas is slated to graduate in December.

