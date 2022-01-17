4-star Auburn decommit weighs in on upcoming Clemson visit
The decommitment has been made, and now the official visit occurs.
As Tigerillustrated.com reported Friday, Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive tackle Caden Story plans to be at Clemson this weekend.
"Once coach (Nick) Eason got there, Clemson started talking to me again," Story told Tigerillustrated.com. "Coach Eason, that's my guy. That's my dude. Even when he was at Auburn, we used to click. So another opportunity to play for him is a great opportunity."
