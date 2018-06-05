Defensive line coach Todd Bates has somewhat quietly made Capehart a priority since last year’s camp.

Capehart’s stock began skyrocketing this spring once his exposure increased. Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, N.C. State, UNC and Duke tossed in offers following a pair of strong recruiting camp performances -- including winning defensive line MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Charlotte competition and subsequently earning a rare underclassmen invitation to this month’s Rivals Five-Star Challenge. Capehart has said South Carolina offered him first as a high school freshman, followed not long thereafter by Clemson.

DeMonte Capehart is one of the nation's top-rated junior defensive line prospects.

He attended multiple days of the Swinney Camp last summer, then returned for Clemson’s final two home games in November. His most recent visit came as one of the headlining underclassmen for Clemson’s spring game. Capehart christens Clemson’s recruiting class as its first 2020 (junior) commitment. He also stands as the Palmetto State’s highest-ranked rising junior at this early stage. Capehart was credited with seven sacks and more than 25 tackles for loss as a sophomore. As we foreshadowed in this morning's Insider notebook, Clemson has demonstrated a strong track record for netting the in-state targets it really wants. And it has done so again at a position of both need and value.

