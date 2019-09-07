THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel The ball got rolling on Clemson’s 2021 class a week ago, and it’s only picked up steam. Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star receiver Dacari Collins announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday while visiting for the Texas A&M game.

Collins (6-4, 200), ranked No. 139 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, USC, Florida State and South Carolina among others.

ALSO SEE: The Final Word On Clemson - A&M | Our Clemson - A&M Forecast | Clemson's verbal commitments | BEHIND THE SCENES of Collins' commitment He becomes the Tigers’ second pledge for the 2021 class, as Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah pulled the trigger before the team’s opener against Georgia Tech a week ago. Collins has chased Clemson as much as the Tigers have chased him, having competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp the last four summers. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott gave Collins an offer after his most recent camp performance, and it became only a matter of time thereafter. Tigerillustrated.com projected Collins to Clemson last Monday.

Four-star wideout Dacari Collins had been leaning to Clemson for months. (Chad Simmons)