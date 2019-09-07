4-star Collins Commits To Clemson
The ball got rolling on Clemson’s 2021 class a week ago, and it’s only picked up steam.
Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star receiver Dacari Collins announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday while visiting for the Texas A&M game.
Collins (6-4, 200), ranked No. 139 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, USC, Florida State and South Carolina among others.
He becomes the Tigers’ second pledge for the 2021 class, as Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah pulled the trigger before the team’s opener against Georgia Tech a week ago.
Collins has chased Clemson as much as the Tigers have chased him, having competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp the last four summers.
Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott gave Collins an offer after his most recent camp performance, and it became only a matter of time thereafter.
Tigerillustrated.com projected Collins to Clemson last Monday.
As a sophomore, Collins logged 14 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Through his first two games as a junior, he notched seven catches for 160 yards and two scores.
Collins played on the same 7-on-7 squad this past summer as 2020 four-star receiver commitment E.J. Williams.
Clemson's staff is expected to bring in 2-3 receivers for the 2021 haul.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Collins in our lengthy Monday Insider.
