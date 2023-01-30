LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star Noah Dixon announced his pledge Monday to the Tigers immediately following a phone call to Dabo Swinney . Dixon had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has nabbed its second four-star from the elite junior day.

Dixon (6-0, 175), ranked No. 96 nationally by Rivals.com, also held offers from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Auburn, Oklahoma, Stanford and more.

He accounted for Clemson's first safety offer for the class last June.

Safeties coach Mickey Conn did a commendable job of pushing the Tigers out front early, and we characterized Clemson as the frontrunner immediately after Dixon worked out at the Swinney Camp.

Dixon did little to advance his recruitment during the fall, then opened this month with a visit to Georgia Tech's junior day.