4-STAR GEORGIA DB COMMITS TO CLEMSON
Clemson has nabbed its second four-star from the elite junior day.
LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star Noah Dixon announced his pledge Monday to the Tigers immediately following a phone call to Dabo Swinney. Dixon had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Dixon (6-0, 175), ranked No. 96 nationally by Rivals.com, also held offers from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Auburn, Oklahoma, Stanford and more.
He accounted for Clemson's first safety offer for the class last June.
Safeties coach Mickey Conn did a commendable job of pushing the Tigers out front early, and we characterized Clemson as the frontrunner immediately after Dixon worked out at the Swinney Camp.
Dixon did little to advance his recruitment during the fall, then opened this month with a visit to Georgia Tech's junior day.
He returned to Clemson this past weekend and decided to go ahead and pull the trigger.
Both of the Tigers' elite junior day acquisitions hail from Georgia, as Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek four-star defensive tackle Champ Thompson got the ball rolling late Saturday night.
Dixon pushes Clemson's 2024 class to five members, additionally joining Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star corner Tavoy Feagin, Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic four-star tight end Christian Bentancur and Cornelius (N.C.) Hough kicker Nolan Hauser.
