4-STAR JOSEPH TO CLEMSON

Joseph (5-9, 165), ranked No. 178 nationally by Rivals.com, also held offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, Texas, Oregon, South Carolina and more. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Clemson has a strong track record with south Florida receiver talent over the last decade, and there's reason to expect Joseph to follow suit. The Tigers circled identifying and then attracting a slot receiver with the ability to create explosive plays by making defenders miss and generate yards after catch.

Receivers coach Tyler Grisham locked onto Joseph in the spring and did an impressive job of securing him early. Clemson was the first camp stop Joseph and a large group of teammates made in June, setting the bar for his recruitment. Joseph then disclosed announcement plans last month, telling people close to him that he knew where he wanted to go and was ready to lock in his spot. He is the first member of Clemson's 2023 recruiting class, which we have indicated is expected to be the program's largest haul since the 2019 cycle. Joseph also accounts for the eighth receiver rated four stars or higher from Florida that the Tigers will have landed during the Dabo Swinney era. Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Joseph in our Monday Insider. **************************************** **** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!