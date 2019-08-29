Mafah (6-1, 215), ranked No. 146 nationally by Rivals.com , met with Dabo Swinney more than three hours before Thursday’s season-opening kickoff against Georgia Tech.

Mafah picked the Tigers over offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, USC, Florida State and South Carolina among many others. Overall, Mafah claimed 28 offers.



The 4-star back competed for the full three days of a Dabo Swinney Camp session in June, earning one of the two running back offers co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has dispensed in the aftermath.

Clemson's staff has tracked Mafah for a considerable time, as there was familiarity from safeties coach Mickey Conn’s time as Loganville's school’s head coach. And as we’ve reported, Mafah once played on a youth ball team with one of Conn’s sons that Conn oversaw.

Mafah rushed for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries as a sophomore.

He broke his collarbone Friday night in his first game as Grayson’s lead back, but is expected to return later this season.