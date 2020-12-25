TigerIllustrated - 4-STAR RANDALL TO CLEMSON

4-STAR RANDALL TO CLEMSON
Santa left a little something extra in Dabo Swinney’s stocking today.
Myrtle Beach (S.C.) junior four-star receiver Adam Randall announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday. Randall had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Randall (6-2, 200), ranked No. 234 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists South Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon.
Georgia, LSU, UNC, Miami, Florida State and others have offered as well.
“I decided to pick the Tigers because coach Grisham and I have a really good relationship and they've shown me a lot of love throughout this recruiting process,” Randall told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman. “They've had a great program over the last decade and that made it easier for me to make this decision.
“Hopefully I can go up there and make an impact sooner rather than later,” he said. “They have a good tradition with receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, Justyn Ross, and Tee Higgins. With guys like that, they throw the ball around a lot. Hopefully I can be their next big receiver."
Randall’s stock took off last spring. But Clemson has been particularly judicious in its 2022 receiver pursuits, and Randall became the staff's second junior receiver offer upon pulling the trigger Sept. 1 once coaches could communicate with prospects.
He hadn’t visited campus since Clemson’s win against Texas A&M in September 2019.
But Randall had attended the Swinney Camp before his ninth-grade year – where new receivers coach Tyler Grisham oversaw his position group, and Randall befriended Swinney’s youngest son, Clay.
Those continued relationships combined with Clemson’s championship profile and receiver pedigree to quickly push the Tigers to the forefront this fall.
As a junior, Randall registered 46 catches for 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns.
He becomes Clemson’s third commitment for the 2022 class, all of which are rated as four-stars.
Added Randall: “Some of the other guys that haven't committed yet have reached out to me. We have a lot of good players in South Carolina and hopefully we can get a couple of them like Jaleel Skinner and Jeadyn Lukus.”
In a cycle where the Tigers have targeted more in-state prospects than usual, they’ve now gone 2-for-2, having also landed Greenville (S.C.) lineman Collin Sadler in October. The Tigers also have four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller of Strongsville (OH) committed.
Randall's pledge marks the second Christmas Day commitment in the Tigerillustrated.com era. Former four-star Pelion (S.C.) offensive lineman Dalton Freeman committed to the Tigers on December 25, 2007.
