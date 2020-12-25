TigerIllustrated - 4-STAR RANDALL TO CLEMSON

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority on Clemson Football and Recruiting, is offering a Christmas Subscription Sale! Get the first year of your subscription for just $1.67 a month for all of 2021. That's 80% OFF!!! Just sign up HERE and use the promo code: Tigers20 If you are a previous subscriber, please use the code above and sign up HERE. **** OFFER expires at midnight on Saturday, December 26. ****

Georgia, LSU, UNC, Miami, Florida State and others have offered as well. “I decided to pick the Tigers because coach Grisham and I have a really good relationship and they've shown me a lot of love throughout this recruiting process,” Randall told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman. “They've had a great program over the last decade and that made it easier for me to make this decision. “Hopefully I can go up there and make an impact sooner rather than later,” he said. “They have a good tradition with receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, Justyn Ross, and Tee Higgins. With guys like that, they throw the ball around a lot. Hopefully I can be their next big receiver." Randall’s stock took off last spring. But Clemson has been particularly judicious in its 2022 receiver pursuits, and Randall became the staff's second junior receiver offer upon pulling the trigger Sept. 1 once coaches could communicate with prospects. He hadn’t visited campus since Clemson’s win against Texas A&M in September 2019. But Randall had attended the Swinney Camp before his ninth-grade year – where new receivers coach Tyler Grisham oversaw his position group, and Randall befriended Swinney’s youngest son, Clay.