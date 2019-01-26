He attended Clemson’s elite junior day with his parents and brother.

Swint picked the Tigers over Florida. Notre Dame also worked to stay involved, while Texas A&M accounted for his most recent offer this month. He cited longstanding offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami and others. Swint began loading up on the regional power offers in the spring of his freshman year. Clemson made him wait another year and earn it, extending its offer in May. Yet the Tigers were already at the top of his list, having solidified their spot via his trip to their junior day earlier in the spring. He returned to take in Clemson’s romp of N.C. State in October, by which time the Tigers held a sizable margin. Rivals.com lists Swint as an outside linebacker, while many suitors view Swint as an edge player who projects to defensive end.

Nicolas Lucero - Rivals.com