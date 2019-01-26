4-STAR SWINT TO CLEMSON
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson’s elite junior day has yielded its first return.
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star outside linebacker Kevin Swint announced his commitment Saturday to Clemson.
ALSO READ: CHAD SIMMONS -- Swint: 'Clemson is Meant For Me' | Saturday Update On Clemson's Elite Junior Day | The Latest On Clemson's Elite Junior Day
Swint (6-3, 235), ranked No. 166 nationally by Rivals.com, had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
He attended Clemson’s elite junior day with his parents and brother.
Swint picked the Tigers over Florida. Notre Dame also worked to stay involved, while Texas A&M accounted for his most recent offer this month.
He cited longstanding offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami and others.
Swint began loading up on the regional power offers in the spring of his freshman year.
Clemson made him wait another year and earn it, extending its offer in May. Yet the Tigers were already at the top of his list, having solidified their spot via his trip to their junior day earlier in the spring.
He returned to take in Clemson’s romp of N.C. State in October, by which time the Tigers held a sizable margin.
Rivals.com lists Swint as an outside linebacker, while many suitors view Swint as an edge player who projects to defensive end.
Clemson's staff has talked with Swint about playing linebacker and had him watch strong-side starter Isaiah Simmons as well as the two inside backers. Swint played more middle linebacker for his high school team last season after serving as an edge linebacker his sophomore season.
As a junior, he was credited with 60 tackles and 3.5 sacks. His sophomore season, Swint was credited with 101 tackles and 18 sacks.
Swint becomes the sixth member of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class and first addition in two months, tracing back to four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio’s pledge.
Five of the Tigers’ six junior commitments are rated four-star or higher by Rivals.com.
-- Clemson's Junior Commitments
Check out more officially-licensed Clemson National Champions apparel HERE in the Tiger Fan Shop, as more items are now available!