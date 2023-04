Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Social media has brought five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. and No. 1 running back Jordon Davison together.

And it could be great news for Clemson.

The four-star running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei told us Sunday night that Sanders reached out to him on Instagram about potentially playing together for the Tigers since the five-star heard Davison is planning to visit Clemson soon.

We have much more here in this report.

