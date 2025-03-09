Eight-run seventh inning propels No. 4 Clemson over Davidson 11-4

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their 13th game in a row, improved to 15-1, while the Wildcats dropped to 4-10.

CLEMSON -- No. 4 Clemson rallied from a 4-0 deficit and scored eight runs in the seventh inning to defeat Davidson 11-4 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats used a two-out rally to score three runs in the top of the third inning, capped by Chris Schuchart’s two-run single.

Cider Canon laced a solo homer in the fourth inning to put Davidson ahead 4-0.

The Tigers dented the scoreboard in the sixth inning with two runs, then Cam Cannarella gave Clemson a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning with a three-run homer, his first of the year. Later in the frame, Tristan Bissetta lofted a sacrifice fly, then Dominic Listi lined a two-out, three-run double and Jarren Purify ripped a run-scoring single.

Bissetta hit another sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Clemson outhit Davidson 8-5.

Josh Paino added a game-high three hits for the Tigers.

Reed Garris (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing one hit in two innings of work. Justin LeGuernic (3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Drew Titsworth (3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 6 K) and Chayce Kieck (1 IP, 2 K) joined Garris in drawing relief work.

Brycen Champey (0-4) suffered the loss. The Wildcats used seven pitchers on the afternoon.

The Tigers host Liberty in a two-game midweek series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.