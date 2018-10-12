THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The inspiration for the signature piece of Clemson’s football facility – a 2,000-pound steel slide – came simply from Dabo Swinney seeing that Google had one in the movie “The Internship.”

One small step for man.

Then one giant ride for recruiting-kind.

Clemson’s rise during the “Decade of Dabo” is an agglomeration of decisions, influences and favorable plays and outcomes from which its recruiting riches could be argued cause or effect.