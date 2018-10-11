“I think it’s a pretty good pickup,” Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi said. “He’s definitely an ACC-caliber guard. A little brash, a little flashy at times. But tough, confident and not going to back down against anyone. “He’s one of those guys, when he’s playing against the Dukes and Carolinas of the world, he’s going to have a chip on his shoulder because he feels he was just as good as those guys they recruited, and he wants to show them that they screwed up.” We can tell you Seton Hall made a strong late push with Dawes, creating some anxiety in the final 24 hours before his announcement. But Clemson fought off the charge and will pair Dawes with another Rivals150 guard, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake’s Chase Hunter, as a 1-2 combo recruited to potentially replace the departing duo of Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed down the road. Dawes used his first official visit to Providence, then traveled to Clemson two weeks ago in conjunction with the football game against Syracuse. He then squeezed in official visits to St. John’s and Seton Hall consecutively over this past weekend.

Al-Amir Dawes is rated 22nd nationally among point guard prospects.