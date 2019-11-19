THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The College Football Playoff selection committee again tabbed Clemson (11-0, 8-0) third in its rankings released Tuesday night. The selection committee pushed Clemson up to No. 3 a week ago after debuting the Tigers at No. 5 earlier this fall.

LSU (10-0, 6-0) remained No. 1 followed by Ohio State (10-0, 7-0). UGA (9-1, 6-1) remained No. 4 in the rankings.

Clemson has one more regular season game remaining with a trip to Columbia to face instate rival South Carolina (4-7, 3-5) on Saturday, November 30. The Tigers then must face the Coastal Division winner in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte (N.C.) on December 7.

UPDATED COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS (Tuesday Night, November 19th)

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Penn State

9. Oklahoma

10. Minnesota

The remaining top 25 teams are listed below ...

