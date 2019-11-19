Clemson remains No. 3 in latest CFP rankings
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The College Football Playoff selection committee again tabbed Clemson (11-0, 8-0) third in its rankings released Tuesday night. The selection committee pushed Clemson up to No. 3 a week ago after debuting the Tigers at No. 5 earlier this fall.
LSU (10-0, 6-0) remained No. 1 followed by Ohio State (10-0, 7-0). UGA (9-1, 6-1) remained No. 4 in the rankings.
Clemson has one more regular season game remaining with a trip to Columbia to face instate rival South Carolina (4-7, 3-5) on Saturday, November 30. The Tigers then must face the Coastal Division winner in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte (N.C.) on December 7.
UPDATED COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS (Tuesday Night, November 19th)
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Penn State
9. Oklahoma
10. Minnesota
The remaining top 25 teams are listed below ...
ALSO SEE: Tuesday Update on 5-star DE Jordan Burch | Nation's No. 1 defensive tackle feels like part of Clemson family | This seems like a big deal | Into Thin Air | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior commitments
11. Florida
12. Wisconsin
13. Mchigan
14. Baylor
15. Auburn
16. Notre Dame
17. Iowa
18. Memphis
19. Cincinnati
20. Boise State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Iowa State
23. USC
24. Appalachian State
25. SMU
Game-week DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel. Click HERE!