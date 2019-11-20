THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

South Carolina's all-time leading receiver, Bryan Edwards, is now doubtful for the Clemson (11-0, 8-0) game on November 30, Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5) head coach Will Muschamp said Wednesday.

According to Gamecockcentral.com, Edwards had a scope on his meniscus Wednesday morning and will "miss the Clemson game most likely."

Added Muschamp: "I hurt for Bryan. He's certainly deserving of walking out of here with all the records and something I envisioned him doing this year. He's had an unbelievable year for us.

"If he's unable to go, it's a huge blow. As a defensive coordinator, Brent (Venebles) would have to account for him. He'd have to make sure he's covered down and make sure he had someone on top of him at times. Those are things, to me, if he's unable to go you have to make sure you account for. That certainly hurts you from an explosive play standpoint."

Edwards is the Gamecocks' leading receiver this season with 71 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns. The Conway native has played in 10 of the Gamecocks' 11 games.

Earlier this fall the former 4-star recruit became the Gamecocks' all-time leading receiver, surpassing Alshon Jeffrey. Edwards now has 3,045 receiving yards for his career.

