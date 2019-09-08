Texas A&M had no answers for Clemson's new-look defense Saturday in Death Valley. (Getty)

That snapshot from 2014 is useful today as we're reflecting on Swinney and Brent Venables having closed the book -- and the door -- on the yearly wars with Jimbo Fisher.

They have won five straight over him, the last two against Texas A&M and the previous three over Florida State, in a streak that maybe not even the head coach would've forecast back on a devastating evening in 2013. The two programs — and coaches — seemed worlds apart as Florida State administered a 51-14 reality check in Death Valley. In 2012, Venables' first year, Clemson allowed 667 yards and 49 points in Tallahassee. Now Jameis Winston and the Seminoles were doing it big in amassing 565 yards on the Tigers in a scorched-earth run to the BCS title. So Venables had made plenty of improvements in his first two seasons after he came in amid the wreckage of that Orange Bowl 70-spot against West Virginia in the last game under Kevin Steele. But there was still plenty for him and Clemson to ... ahem ... get fixed. But still, that hulking obstacle in Tallahassee, a program that had rediscovered its terrifying ways under Fisher. That context is important if you're trying to fully appreciate Clemson's utter suffocation of Fisher's high-powered offense in Death Valley on Saturday. In a previous era, a rebuilding defense is just hanging on for dear life. In this era, a reloading defense forces the issue with supreme (if young) talent and preparation. Fisher was talking after the game about the separation between good and great. He was saying he knows he has a good team, but a great one makes the plays that are there to be made. He believed, justifiably, that things could've been different had A&M delivered a dagger on the second play with a long touchdown pass. The receiver had slipped behind center-field safety Isaiah Simmons, and if Kellen Mond hits him it's probably a touchdown. It's probably a major psychological blow to a defense that's trying to find its way this early in the APR Era (After Power Rangers). Mond, no doubt juiced up in the charged environment, overshot him. Those are the plays you have to make to have a chance against this crew, on its home field, on months of preparation by a defensive coordinator that had a lot to go on this time after having very little to go on a year ago in College Station.

A&M scored its one and only touchdown versus Clemson with six seconds to go. (US Presswire)