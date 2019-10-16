THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Clemson sophomore defensive end Xavier Thomas is listed as "questionable" for Saturday's game versus Louisville, head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday night.

Swinney said Thomas has suffered a concussion and is currently undergoing concussion protocol.

Thomas, a former five-star recruit out of high school according to Rivals.com, has started four games this season. The Florence native has 17 stops, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Clemson defensive ends Logan Rudolph (8 tackles, 1 TFL) and Justin Foster (16 tackles, 2.5 TFL) have started four games apiece.

Swinney said backup linebacker Jake Venables will miss Saturday's game due to a hamstring injury.

The Tigers, who lead the series with Louisville 5-0 all-time, are a 24-point favorite over the Cardinals. The two teams will play one another on Saturday at 12 p.m. in a game nationally televised by ABC.

