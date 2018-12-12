Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The build-up toward another national title push begins today. But the long view is intriguing, too.

Postseason prep is always compelling to me because at least for the on-campus phase, extra attention is given to the development of the younger players who had to take a backseat during the regular season.

The first-year NCAA rule permitting players to be used in four games and still redshirt has provided us more of a glimpse at these guys than before. Yet this is a period that coaching staffs feel is significant in bringing some of these players along so that they are closer to contending for contributing roles come spring ball.