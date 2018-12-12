Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-12 16:45:35 -0600') }} football Edit

BOWL WORKOUTS: Wednesday Night Update

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

CLEMSON -- Clemson's bowl practices roll on and on Wednesday Tigerillustrated.com was back on campus for day one of workouts.

ALSO READ: BOWL WORKOUTS - Freshmen Nuggets | BOWL WORKOUTS - Wednesday Update | BOWL WORKOUTS BEGIN - What We Are Watching | BEHIND THE SCENES: Dabo's Visit To Bellflower

In this Wednesday night update, additional team-related notes and nuggets from the first Cotton Bowl practice, including more intel on true freshmen.

BOWL WORKOUTS: Wednesday Night Update

Buy a new annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com, using the promo code 50Clemson, and get 50% off your first year's subscription

Code: 50Clemson

Offer: 50% off FIRST YEAR of annual subscription!

Offer valid through January, 9, 2019

Sign up HERE and don't forget to use the PROMO code: 50Clemson

Zydo19tejgtrwjlj27zg
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}