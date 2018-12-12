CLEMSON -- Clemson's bowl practices roll on and on Wednesday Tigerillustrated.com was back on campus for day one of workouts.

ALSO READ: BOWL WORKOUTS - Freshmen Nuggets | BOWL WORKOUTS - Wednesday Update | BOWL WORKOUTS BEGIN - What We Are Watching | BEHIND THE SCENES: Dabo's Visit To Bellflower

In this Wednesday night update, additional team-related notes and nuggets from the first Cotton Bowl practice, including more intel on true freshmen.

BOWL WORKOUTS: Wednesday Night Update