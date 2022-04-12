Brownell, Clemson pick up 4-star commit
Clemson's basketball staff has picked up a major transfer commitment in former Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn.
Llewellyn announced his pledge to the Tigers Tuesday evening.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard was billed as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com out of high school, ranked 20th nationally among point guard prospects and 98th nationally overall regardless of position.
Llewellyn comes to the Tigers after guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2021-2022 season.
Brad Brownell hopes to upgrade size in the backcourt, and Llewellyn checks that box at the lead guard spot.
The Lynchburg (Va.) native, who signed with Princeton in 2018, saw action in all three years with the Tigers.
Llewellyn started 76 games, averaging over 15 points per game in each of the last two seasons.
He earned first-team All Ivy League honors this season, finishing fifth in the league in points per game (15.7).
Clemson has been familiar with Llewellyn for some time, having offered out of high school. The former Virginia Episcopal standout also claimed offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest among numerous others.
