Brownell, Clemson pick up 4-star commit

Llewellyn comes to the Tigers after guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2021-2022 season. Brad Brownell hopes to upgrade size in the backcourt, and Llewellyn checks that box at the lead guard spot.

The Lynchburg (Va.) native, who signed with Princeton in 2018, saw action in all three years with the Tigers. Llewellyn started 76 games, averaging over 15 points per game in each of the last two seasons.

Llewellyn is shown here versus Yale two years ago. (Getty)