Chase Hunter, Foster lead Clemson past Charleston Southern 91-64

CLEMSON -- A switch flipped for Chase Hunter last March, and no defense has been able to turn it off since.

Hunter opened Clemson’s season with a massive dunk and closed out the first half by draining three threes—including a buzzer-beater—to finish with 15 points in the half as Clemson cruised past Charleston Southern, 91-64, in its opener Monday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

While Hunter led the scoring early, Clemson’s defense was the true catalyst for its 48-24 halftime lead. The Tigers’ relentless rotation forced seven steals and 12 turnovers in the first half alone, with Boston College transfer Jaeden Zackery leading the charge.

Zackery, one half of Clemson’s tenacious backcourt duo with Hunter, finished with six points, three steals, three assists, and two rebounds.