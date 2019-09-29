THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Following Clemson's narrow 21-20 win over North Carolina (2-3, 1-1) in Chapel Hill (N.C.) on Saturday, the Associated Press has spoken.

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0) slipped to No. 2 behind College Football Playoff rival and SEC West member Alabama. Two additional members of the ACC also were in this week's AP Poll - undefeated Wake Forest, who came in at #22 and UVA at #23.

Clemson enjoys a much-needed BYE next weekend before hosting Florida State (3-2, 2-1) on October 12. The Tigers are seeking their fifth consecutive win over the Seminoles.

THIS WEEK'S AP POLL

1.Alabama (5-0) (29 first place votes)

2. CLEMSON (5-0) (18 first place votes)

3. Georgia (4-0) (4 first place votes)

4. Ohio State (5-0) (7 first place votes)

5. LSU (4-0)

6. Oklahoma (4-0)

7. Auburn (5-0) (3 first place votes)

8. Wisconsin (4-0)

9. Notre Dame (3-1)

10. Florida (5-0)

11. Texas (3-1)

12. Penn State (4-0)

13. Oregon (3-1)

14. Iowa (4-0)

15. Washington (4-1)

16. Boise State (4-0)

17. Utah (4-1)

18. UCF (4-1)

19. Michigan (3-1)

20. Arizona State (4-1)

21. Oklahoma State (4-1)

22. Wake Forest (5-0)

23. Virginia (4-1)

24. SMU (5-0)

25. Texas A&M (3-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Michigan State 147, California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1

