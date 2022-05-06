Clemson beats No. 21 Georgia Tech 9-3
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers scored in five of the first six innings in their 9-3 victory over No. 21 Georgia Tech in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.
The Tigers (29-17, 7-14 ACC) scored two runs in the first inning on Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single and Bryar Hawkins’ groundout.
In the third inning, Blake Wright flared a two-out, run-scoring single, then Benjamin Blackwell lined a two-run single in the fourth inning.
Jonathan French belted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, in the fifth inning.
Clemson added two runs in the sixth inning on Wright’s run-scoring double and Hawkins’ run-scoring single to build a 9-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets (27-19, 12-13 ACC) dented the scoreboard on Colin Hall’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, then Stephen Reid belted a two-run homer later in the frame.
Hawkins led the Tigers’ 12-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Wright, Ingle and Blackwell added two hits apiece.
Freshman Will Taylor, who suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Tiger football team in early October, made his college debut on the diamond, as he hit a single in his first plate appearance and scored a run.
Mack Anglin (5-4) earned the win by matching his career-long outing with 7.0 innings pitched. He gave up five hits, three runs and one walk with eight strikeouts. Ty Olenchuk was the only Tiger to receive relief work, going two innings with no runs allowed.
John Medich (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings pitched.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.
