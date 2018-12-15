THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Shelton Mitchell scored 20 points and Elijah Thomas had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Clemson to a 74-66 win over Radford on Saturday.

The Highlanders appeared ready to put away another major conference team, opening the second half on a 10-2 run. They led 40-35 when Mitchell was fouled on a drive by Devonnte Holland. After reviewing video, the referees called a flagrant foul on Holland for what Radford said on Twitter was “bad language.”

Larry Williams' Postgame Analysis | Tigerillustrated.com's In-game Thread For Subscribers-Only

Mitchell made 3 of his 4 free throws, then Aamir Simms hit a 3-pointer and Clemson’s six-point possession turned a five-point deficit into a 41-40 lead with 14 minutes to go.

ALSO READ: Why Dabo Swinney continues to recruit on a high level | BOWL WORKOUTS: Saturday Notes | BOWL WORKOUTS: Friday Night Update | BOWL WORKOUTS: Friday Freshmen Nuggets | Additional Friday Practice Notes |Friday Recruiting Nuggets | Friday Quavaris Crouch Update

The teams stayed close for a while. Mitchell’s short jumper with 4:41 to go put Clemson up for good, 60-58. The Highlanders turned the ball over twice and had offensive fouls on two more possessions to end up behind 64-58.