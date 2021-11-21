Clemson blows 10-point lead in 66-59 loss to West Virginia
CHARLESTON -- Clemson was hoping to capture some positive momentum heading into Thanksgiving but instead left the Lowcountry Sunday night in disappointment after blowing a late lead, this time to West Virginia (4-1).
The Tigers (4-2) fell to the Mountaineers 66-59 two days after blowing a 16-point lead to No. 22-ranked St. Bonaventure.
Sunday night the Tigers surged to a quick 10-2 advantage over the Mountaineers following an Al-Amir Dawes layup at the 2:39 minute mark. The Tigers held a lead for much of the first half but relinquished their advantage with 1:25 remaining following Malik Curry's three-point jumper. West Virginia took a 35-34 lead into intermission.
Clemson had three players reach double figures in scoring, led by Al-Amir Dawes' 18 points. Daws was joined by P.J. Hall (10 points) and Nick Honor (10 points). Hunter Tyson added nine points and a team-high six rebounds. Naz Bohannon also added seven points off the bench.
The Tigers quickly regained control in the second half, building a 10-point lead with a 49-39 edge at the 14-minute mark following a Tyson free throw. West Virginia would tie the score at 56 on a Sam McNeil jumper at the 3:45 mark. From there the Mountaineers would gradually take control the rest of the way, benefiting late from a Clemson technical foul after the Tigers were rung up for six men on the floor.
The Mountaineers had two players reach double figures in scoring - McNeil (15 points) and Taz Sherman (12 points).
Clemson committed 21 turnovers. The Tigers shot 55-percent from the field, 35.7% from three-point range and hit 55.6% of its free throws. The Mountaineers shot just 42.6% from the floor, 26.3% from long range and hit 81.8% from the foul line.
Clemson will enjoy having much of the week off, including Thanksgiving, before returning to action on Friday. The Tigers will host Charleston Southern in Littlejohn Coliseum in a game set to tip off at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by ACCNX - ESPN3.
The Tigers will spend next weekend preparing for its Tuesday, November 30 meeting with Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
