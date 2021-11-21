Clemson blows 10-point lead in 66-59 loss to West Virginia

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Al-Amir Dawes' 18 points Sunday night was a game-high. (Getty)

Clemson had three players reach double figures in scoring, led by Al-Amir Dawes' 18 points. Daws was joined by P.J. Hall (10 points) and Nick Honor (10 points). Hunter Tyson added nine points and a team-high six rebounds. Naz Bohannon also added seven points off the bench. The Tigers quickly regained control in the second half, building a 10-point lead with a 49-39 edge at the 14-minute mark following a Tyson free throw. West Virginia would tie the score at 56 on a Sam McNeil jumper at the 3:45 mark. From there the Mountaineers would gradually take control the rest of the way, benefiting late from a Clemson technical foul after the Tigers were rung up for six men on the floor. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Mountaineers had two players reach double figures in scoring - McNeil (15 points) and Taz Sherman (12 points). Clemson committed 21 turnovers. The Tigers shot 55-percent from the field, 35.7% from three-point range and hit 55.6% of its free throws. The Mountaineers shot just 42.6% from the floor, 26.3% from long range and hit 81.8% from the foul line.