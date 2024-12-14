Clemson comes up short versus Memphis in 87-82 overtime loss

CLEMSON -- Clemson fans are used to seeing a guy with Hunter on the back of his jersey taking over late in games.
Problem was it was the wrong Hunter in Saturday's 87-82 loss to Memphis at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Tyrese Hunter hit dagger after dagger, going 7-for-11 from 3 while scoring 23 points in the visiting Tigers' overtime victory.
Chase Hunter, meanwhile, wasn't able to produce the clutch plays necessary to lift his team late in regulation and in overtime.
The loss dropped the No. 16 Tigers to 9-2 with a trip to South Carolina coming Tuesday.
Clemson had the benefit of rest after last Saturday's victory at Miami, but Penny Hardaway's team was just too much from outside in a game that began at 11 AM and featured Clemson a step slow early in the first and second half.
Colby Rogers added 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting while hitting 4-of-7 from 3.
Clemson was able to successfully limit prolific scorer PJ Haggerty, who missed seven of 10 shots from the field and finished with 12 points.
Clemson was able to successfully limit prolific scorer PJ Haggerty, who missed seven of 10 shots from the field and finished with 12 points.
But Memphis just had too many guys who could shoot. The visiting Tigers went 12-of-25 from 3 while Clemson went 10-of-31 from long range.
Chase Hunter put Clemson up 72-67 on a 3 with 1:04 left in regulation, and it felt like the game had turned.
But 13 seconds later Rogers drained a 3 in a sequence that summed up the game. Rogers and Hunter combined to hit 11 3-pointers on 18 attempts.
Chase Hunter lost the ball on a drive with 51 seconds left.
After Dain Dainja hit a layup with 20 seconds left, Brad Brownell chose not to call a timeout so Memphis couldn't set its defense.
He left it up to Hunter, who's come up big late in games so often.
Hunter chose not to drive it, instead lofting a long 3-pointer that bounced off the glass and rim to send it to overtime.
"Would've loved to see Chase drive it," Brownell said, "but I'll live with his decisions."
Memphis hit three more 3-pointers in overtime, including one by Hunter off a turnover that put his team up 83-81 with 58 seconds left.
Ian Schieffelin missed one of two free throws with 43 seconds left.
Chase Hunter missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left and earlier threw away a pass intended for his brother Dillon Hunter in the corner.
Viktor Lakhin totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson. Chase Hunter and Schieffelin had 17 apiece.
Jaeden Zackery had 11 points, and Dillon Hunter added 10.
Clemson opened the game with a lengthy scoring drought and didn't get its first points until Lakhin hit a 3 with 14:16 on the clock.
