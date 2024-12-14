Clemson comes up short versus Memphis in 87-82 overtime loss

CLEMSON -- Clemson fans are used to seeing a guy with Hunter on the back of his jersey taking over late in games. Problem was it was the wrong Hunter in Saturday's 87-82 loss to Memphis at Littlejohn Coliseum. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! Tyrese Hunter hit dagger after dagger, going 7-for-11 from 3 while scoring 23 points in the visiting Tigers' overtime victory. Chase Hunter, meanwhile, wasn't able to produce the clutch plays necessary to lift his team late in regulation and in overtime. The loss dropped the No. 16 Tigers to 9-2 with a trip to South Carolina coming Tuesday.

Viktor Lahkin's (#0) 23 points were a game-high Saturday, tying Memphis' Tyrese Hunter. (Photo by AP)