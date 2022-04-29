 TigerIllustrated - Clemson falls to No. 10 Louisville 7-2
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-29 20:01:56 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Clemson falls to No. 10 Louisville 7-2

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

Box score

LOUISVILLE, KY -- Jared Poland totaled a career-high 13 strikeouts to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 7-2 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night. Poland (3-2) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk in a career-long 8.0 innings pitched.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, seven runs (four earned) and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

Mack Anglin's season ERA jumped to 3.94 following his Friday night outing vs. Louisville. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

The Cardinals (29-12, 12-7 ACC) scored a run in the second inning on Isaac Humphrey’s sacrifice fly, then they scored three unearned runs in the third inning after a costly Tiger error with two outs.

Louisville extended its lead with three runs in the fifth inning.

Blake Wright lined a two-run double in the ninth inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard.

Max Wagner, who went 3-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double for the Tigers (28-15, 6-12 ACC). Wagner lifted his season average to .384.

Benjamin Blackwell and Cooper Ingle joined Wright and Wagner as the only other Tigers with a hit.

The Tigers received relief work from Nick Hoffmann, Casey Tallent and Nick Clayton.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

