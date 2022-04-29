Clemson falls to No. 10 Louisville 7-2

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, seven runs (four earned) and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

LOUISVILLE, KY -- Jared Poland totaled a career-high 13 strikeouts to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 7-2 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night. Poland (3-2) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk in a career-long 8.0 innings pitched.

The Cardinals (29-12, 12-7 ACC) scored a run in the second inning on Isaac Humphrey’s sacrifice fly, then they scored three unearned runs in the third inning after a costly Tiger error with two outs.

Louisville extended its lead with three runs in the fifth inning.

Blake Wright lined a two-run double in the ninth inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard.

Max Wagner, who went 3-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double for the Tigers (28-15, 6-12 ACC). Wagner lifted his season average to .384.

Benjamin Blackwell and Cooper Ingle joined Wright and Wagner as the only other Tigers with a hit.

The Tigers received relief work from Nick Hoffmann, Casey Tallent and Nick Clayton.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

