Clemson falls to No. 10 Louisville 7-2
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Jared Poland totaled a career-high 13 strikeouts to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 7-2 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday night. Poland (3-2) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk in a career-long 8.0 innings pitched.
Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, seven runs (four earned) and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.
The Cardinals (29-12, 12-7 ACC) scored a run in the second inning on Isaac Humphrey’s sacrifice fly, then they scored three unearned runs in the third inning after a costly Tiger error with two outs.
Louisville extended its lead with three runs in the fifth inning.
Blake Wright lined a two-run double in the ninth inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard.
Max Wagner, who went 3-for-4, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning double for the Tigers (28-15, 6-12 ACC). Wagner lifted his season average to .384.
Benjamin Blackwell and Cooper Ingle joined Wright and Wagner as the only other Tigers with a hit.
The Tigers received relief work from Nick Hoffmann, Casey Tallent and Nick Clayton.
The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.
