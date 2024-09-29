PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Clemson lands another top 100 recruit

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Make that 2-for-2 for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell this basketball official visit season.

Clemson landed the second visitor it hosted, as Alexandria (Minn.) four-star forward Chase Thompson announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday.

Thompson (6-8, 220), ranked No. 94 nationally by Rivals.com, also had offers from Nebraska, Iowa, West Virginia and DePaul.

He took a summer official to West Virginia, then hit Iowa in late August before taking his Clemson official a week ago in conjunction with the N.C. State football weekend.

As we had framed, though, this has been a battle between Iowa and Clemson.

He has been engaged with Iowa longer and knows players on its team through geographic proximity.

But as we noted, Clemson reverberated and was the school he wanted to check out before giving a verdict on his college destination.

The Tigers are coming off an Elite Eight appearance and boast a considerable track record for development at Thompson's projected position.

Chase Thompson gives Brad Brownell his second top 100 commitment for this recruiting cycle. (Thompson/Clemson Basketball - TI File)

Clemson scored its first official visitor earlier this month when College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy combo guard Zac Foster committed. Rivals.com rates Foster 82nd nationally and 24th among shooting guards.

Thompson becomes the third member of the Tigers' recruiting class, joining Foster and Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman big Trent Steinour. Rivals.com bills Steinour three stars and the 18th-best center prospect nationally.

