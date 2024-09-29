Clemson landed the second visitor it hosted, as Alexandria (Minn.) four-star forward Chase Thompson announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday.

Make that 2-for-2 for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell this basketball official visit season.

Thompson (6-8, 220), ranked No. 94 nationally by Rivals.com, also had offers from Nebraska, Iowa, West Virginia and DePaul.

ALSO SEE: The Day After | Power source | Read our subscribers' reaction during and after Clemson's win | Additional Nuggets From Death Valley | Clemson's basketball verbal commitments | Clemson's football verbal commitments

He took a summer official to West Virginia, then hit Iowa in late August before taking his Clemson official a week ago in conjunction with the N.C. State football weekend.

As we had framed, though, this has been a battle between Iowa and Clemson.

He has been engaged with Iowa longer and knows players on its team through geographic proximity.

But as we noted, Clemson reverberated and was the school he wanted to check out before giving a verdict on his college destination.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers are coming off an Elite Eight appearance and boast a considerable track record for development at Thompson's projected position.