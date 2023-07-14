Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage defensive end Adam Kissayi has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Kissayi had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Dabo Swinney went and got it.

Clemson has wanted to add height and length to its defensive end room.

Kissayi (6-7, 230) just decommitted from Minnesota on Thursday.

He did so after personally receiving an offer via phone call from Swinney.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Tigerillustrated.com brought to light Swinney's strong interest in Kissayi in our June 19 Insider.

Kissayi has attended the Swinney Camp for two years in a row, including competing at the full three-day session last month.

Our off topics forum

He had already taken an official visit to Rutgers and would proceed to pledge to Minnesota after giving the Golden Gophers an official the week after the Clemson camp.

Nebraska had been scheduled to draw his final official.

Miami reportedly offered right before the Minnesota visit, while Michigan threw in a token offer in January.

All told, Kissayi claimed 19 offers.

As a junior at Palm Beach (Fla.) Bayside, he was credited with 33 tackles and 8.5 sacks in nine games.

He becomes the 15th Clemson commitment for this cycle and second public pledge in the month of July, joining Franklin (Tenn.) four-star offensive lineman Ronan O'Connell who announced his decision on July 4. 12 of the Tigers' 15 pledges hold a four-star billing from Rivals.com.

Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Kissayi in our Monday Insider.

CLEMSON's 2024 COMMITMENTS

1. (DB) Tavoy Feagin - Tampa, Fla.

2. (K) Nolan Hauser - Cornleius, N.C.

3. (TE) Christian Bentancur - Woodstock, Ill.

4. (DL) Champ Thompson - Norcross, Ga.

5. (DB) Noah Dixon - LaGrange, Ga.

6. (RB) David Eziomume - Kennesaw, Ga.

7. (LB) Drew Woodaz - Tampa, Fla.

8. (DL) Hevin Brown-Shuler - Atlanta, Ga.

9. (LB) Sammy Brown - Jefferson, Ga.

10. (WR) T.J. Moore - Tampa, Fla.

11. (WR) Bryant Wesco - Midlothian, TX

12. (DE) Darien Mayo - Olney, Md.

13. (DB) Ricardo Jones - Warner Robins, Ga.

14. (OL) Ronan O'Connell - Franklin, Tenn.

15. (DE) Adam Kissayi - Palm Bay, Fla.

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!