Clemson lands Florida tight end

Naples (Fla.) tight end Olsen Henry announced his pledge to the Tigers Tuesday afternoon, hours after Clemson picked up a commitment from Texas offensive lineman Ian Reed.

First-year Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson has his first commitment at his position. And he's a good one.

Said Henry late Tuesday afternoon: "First and foremost I'd like to thank Jesus Christ for blessing me with the opportunity to play football. I would like to thank my mom for all her love and support. Without her, I wouldn't be the man I am today. I'm also so thankful to all my coaches for pushing me and believing me on and off the field."

Henry, who attended the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, had been one of 31 official visitors in Clemson over the weekend.

The 6-4, 210-pounder claimed 20 offers before ending the recruiting process Tuesday, including offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes offered two weeks ago.

Tigerillustrated.com documented the following on May 26 following Ohio State's offer:

We continue to believe that Clemson having Henry on campus last summer foreshadows an advantage in getting this done without an extended delay.