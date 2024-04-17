Clemson lands portal center
Brad Brownell has taken the first step in revamping his frontcourt.
Cincinnati grad transfer center Viktor Lakhin h announced his commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.
Lahkin (6-11, 240) completed his official visit to campus Tuesday -- the only trip he made in his portal recruitment.
Providence was also considered a strong competitor.
Lakhin -- a native of Anapa, Russia -- spent three seasons with the Bearcats. He played for a notable club team in Russia and caught the eye of a former Cincinnati assistant while playing in a Greece tournament during the pandemic.
His numbers consistently rose through his career development, peaking through non-conference play as he led the team in scoring (13.8 points) and rebounding (8.5) in early January.
Then his production took a dive, which has been partially attributed to a nagging ankle injury and illness.
Injuries have always been part of the picture; he redshirted upon knee surgery in 2020-21 and was hampered through his redshirt sophomore season as well.
But Lakhin has shown to be a high IQ player who can score, rebound and block shots, and the supposition is that Brownell's track record for development can help him tap into another level. Keeping him in shape, continuing to advance his body and ingraining a tougher mindset and playing style are incumbent to that growth.
He might not be P.J. Hall. But he should provide much more than Bas Leyte, and presents the opportunity to be a complement to Ian Schieffelin.
Hall's anticipated departure, along with the transfer of RJ Godfrey, will have Clemson seeking additional frontcourt help in the transfer portal.
