Providence was also considered a strong competitor. Lakhin -- a native of Anapa, Russia -- spent three seasons with the Bearcats. He played for a notable club team in Russia and caught the eye of a former Cincinnati assistant while playing in a Greece tournament during the pandemic. His numbers consistently rose through his career development, peaking through non-conference play as he led the team in scoring (13.8 points) and rebounding (8.5) in early January. Then his production took a dive, which has been partially attributed to a nagging ankle injury and illness. Injuries have always been part of the picture; he redshirted upon knee surgery in 2020-21 and was hampered through his redshirt sophomore season as well.

New Clemson center Viktor Lakhin. (Getty Images)