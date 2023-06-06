CLEMSON LANDS TEXAS 4-STAR
Clemson's quest to restock the receiver cupboard with dynamic playmakers just scored a major hit.
Midlothian (Texas) four-star Bryant Wesco has announced his commitment to Clemson. Wesco had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Wesco (6-2, 175), ranked No. 165 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, TCU and many others.
What a coup for new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and receivers coach Tyler Grisham.
Riley had gotten to know Wesco while serving as TCU's offensive coordinator, and the existing relationship helped get Clemson in the door upon his hiring.
Grisham jumped in from there, and the Tigers offered upon attracting Wesco for an April spring practice.
The opportunity to be a prolific pass-catcher in Riley's offense wielded strong appeal. But then Clemson's differential culture carried the Tigers over the line during their official visit weekend.
Wesco had already taken an official visit to USC and had additional trips planned for LSU, TCU and Tennessee.
As a sophomore, Wesco registered 58 catches for 1,160 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.
He finished fifth in the state's 5A triple jump last month with a mark of 47 feet, 3.25 inches.
Wesco would make it five years in a row Clemson has signed a prospect rated four-star or higher from the state of Texas.
CLEMSON's 2023 PUBLIC COMMITMENTS
1. (DB) Tavoy Feagin - Tampa, Fla.
2. (K) Nolan Hauser - Cornleius, N.C.
3. (TE) Christian Bentancur - Woodstock, Ill.
4. (DL) Champ Thompson - Norcross, Ga.
5. (DB) Noah Dixon - LaGrange, Ga.
6. (RB) David Eziomume - Kennesaw, Ga.
7. (LB) Drew Woodaz - Tampa, Fla.
8. (DL) Hevin Brown-Shuler - Atlanta, Ga.
9. (LB) Sammy Brown - Jefferson, Ga.
10. (WR) T.J. Moore - Tampa, Fla.
11. (WR) Bryant Wesco - Midlothian, TX
