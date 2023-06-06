Just sign up HERE for your FREE MEMBERSHIP to receive unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com!

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Tigerillustrated.com , The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is offering a special FREE MEMBERSHIP until August Camp!

Midlothian (Texas) four-star Bryant Wesco has announced his commitment to Clemson. Wesco had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson's quest to restock the receiver cupboard with dynamic playmakers just scored a major hit.

Wesco (6-2, 175), ranked No. 165 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, TCU and many others.

What a coup for new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Riley had gotten to know Wesco while serving as TCU's offensive coordinator, and the existing relationship helped get Clemson in the door upon his hiring.

Grisham jumped in from there, and the Tigers offered upon attracting Wesco for an April spring practice.

Our off topics forum

The opportunity to be a prolific pass-catcher in Riley's offense wielded strong appeal. But then Clemson's differential culture carried the Tigers over the line during their official visit weekend.

Wesco had already taken an official visit to USC and had additional trips planned for LSU, TCU and Tennessee.