CLEMSON -- Clemson true freshman linebacker Bryton Constantin has now suffered a second ACL tear, head football coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. Swinney initially confirmed Constantin's injury on his Monday night radio show.

Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams first told subscribers Monday afternoon that Constantin had re-injured his knee, the same knee that underwent surgery in the spring following his first ACL tear.

Said Swinney on Tuesday: "He tore his ACL again doing his rehab work. You hate it. I hate it for him, but we'll fix it. They'll fix it Friday. Our doctors are going to do it. He had it done in Louisiana the first time. The good news is he's got a guy like Amari Rodgers to look at who just got the player of the game for us.

"Bryton has a good attitude. Better to happen now than in December or January. We're staying positive with him and staying encouraged. He has his whole career in front of him. No reason why he can't come back and be better than ever."