Clemson officially hires Tom Allen

Allen will make $1.9 million the first year, and his salary will rise $100,000 in each of the remaining years.

The compensation committee of the school's Board of Trustees approved a three-year deal for Allen on Tuesday afternoon. Allen will be formally introduced on Wednesday at a 1:30 p.m. news conference.

“We’ve got a great football coach — and a great leader of men — coming to Clemson,” Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. “He brings a ton of experience and was highly recommended by some of the best people in this business. He is obviously coming off of a great year as the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and we’re excited to welcome him as our defensive coordinator here at Clemson.”

Said Allen: “I’m thankful for the opportunity that Coach Swinney has given me to lead the defense. I have admired him from afar for years and look forward to working for him and with his defensive staff. I remain incredibly grateful for the opportunity James Franklin gave me to be part of Penn State football, a championship-caliber program in every respect that will continue to compete at the highest level.”

Wes Goodwin, recently fired after three seasons in charge of the defense, was making $1.4 million a year. Clemson owes him more than $3 million for the remaining two years on his contract.

Clemson also has to buy out the final two years of Allen's contact at Penn State. He was making more than $1.5 million.

Swinney recently zeroed in on Allen, who in his lone season as Penn State's defensive coordinator helped the Nittany Lions to the brink of the national championship game.

Notre Dame edged Penn State 27-24 in last week's Orange Bowl.

“My family is very important to me and this move provides us the unique opportunity of living close to our daughters. Our children have made countless sacrifices throughout the years in the coaching profession and this move brings us together.

“I can’t wait to get to work with this Clemson staff and team and their commitment to ‘Best is the Standard.’”

