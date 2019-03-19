Tigerillustrated.com

Elijah Thomas had 17 points and three blocks for Clemson (20-13). David Skara added 16 points and nine rebounds. Clyde Trapp had 12 points for the hosts.

CLEMSON -- Marcquise Reed had 24 points as Clemson defeated Wright State 75-69 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Bill Wampler had 17 points for the Raiders (21-14). Loudon Love added 14 points and nine rebounds. Cole Gentry had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The two teams were tied at 33 at intermission, though the Tigers ultimately trailed by five in the second half with under 10 minutes remaining.

Wright State pulled within one at 70-69 with 1:48 remaining on a Cole Gentry layup, but would not score again, as the Tigers pulled away on two Elijah Thomas free throws with three of four conversions made from the charity stripe from both Clyde Trapp and John Newman.

Following the win Clemson head coach Brad Brownell announced that Shelton Mitchell's collegiate career is done after an MRI on his knee on Monday. Mitchell will require another surgery.

Brownell now has four seasons of at least 20 wins as the Tigers' head coach.

The Tigers will now await the winner of Wednesday's first-round game between No. 3 Furman and No. 6 Wichita State.

